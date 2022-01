Arvind Kejriwal kick starts “Ek Mauka Kerjriwal Ko” campaign, ask Delhi to participate|Oneindia News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kick-started ‘Ek Mauka Kerjriwal Ko’ and appealed to the residents of Delhi to upload videos on social media asking residents to share the stories of good work done by his government.

#EkMaukaKejriwalKo #ArvindKejriwal #Punjabpolls2022