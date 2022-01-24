NATO reinforces eastern borders as Ukraine tensions mount

NATO says it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as Russia continues its troop build-up near Ukraine.
NATO says it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as Russia continues its troop build-up near Ukraine.
NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to..
HELSINKI (AP) — The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to..