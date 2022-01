Tame coyote wholesomely playing with the cat it grew up with.

Coyote and cat get along/ It's about statistics/likelihood and domestication vs tame.

Domestication gives animals traits that predispose them to being easier for humans to handle in various ways.

These traits have lots if variation of course, and training is hugely important to go with them, but a tame animal will never have those genes no matter how well trained.

There will always be Higher Odds of an Incident with a tame animal than a domestic one with the same training.