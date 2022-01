Live From America 1.24.22 @11am BIDEN LOST THE MAIN STREAM MEDIA!

Covid 19 cop dogs visit public schools - The MSM starting to quit on Biden - J6 committee may end up in jail - Hakeem Jeffries pays only $200 in property taxes - Sarah Palin vs The New York Times - Democrats punish Kyrsten Sinema - A Denver school teaches BLM principals - Bobby Kennedy Jr. becomes a star in DC