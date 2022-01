Michigan entrepreneur is first Black woman to launch hair salon franchise to speed up visits

A Michigan entrepreneur is the first Black woman to launch a national hair salon franchise.

Paralee Boyd's mission is quality hair care in a timely fashion.

"That's the vision, just to give it to the world.

And hopefully women with thick and curly hair will no longer make life choices inhibited.

They can go jump in a pool because they can get out and go walk into a Paralee Boyd and walk out two and a half hours later, done," said owner Dana White.