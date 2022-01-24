Military Still Ignoring Religion for COVID 19 Vaccine Mandate Exemption | CLIP | Crossroads

The U.S. Armed Forces recently granted its first religious accommodations for the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Stories on this made headlines in most major outlets, yet the situation on religious accommodation is still far from ideal, according to Mike Berry, general counsel for the First Liberty Institute.

The two Marines who have been granted exemptions are far from representing the full picture, and even their cases are now under question.

To learn more about the exemptions, and the current state of the court challenges, we sat down for an interview with Mike Berry.