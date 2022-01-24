Assange to take extradition case to UK's top court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday (January 24) was given the chance to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law to Britain's Supreme Court.
