NY Gov. Kathy Hochul claims that an illegal gun took the life of slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera
After the young NYPD Officer Jason Rivera was fatally shot, NY Gov.

Kathy Hochul claimed that the illegal gun did this.

What law would we need to pass to prevent evil people from doing evil things?

Does such a law exist?