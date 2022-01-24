John Stockton Has Season Tickets Suspended by Gonzaga University Over Mask Mandate

CNN reports Gonzaga University has suspended alumni John Stockton's season tickets due to their COVID-19 safety precautions.

Stockton, a Hall of Fame basketball player, had been adamant in refusing to comply with the university's mask mandate.

Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games, , John Stockton, former NBA Point Guard, via CNN.

And being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit.

...they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.

Stockton has been outspoken in his stance against the vaccines, as well as coronavirus safety measures.

Stockton's views on the coronavirus pandemic were previously expressed in the conspiracy documentary, "COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed." .

In the film, Stockton makes baseless claims, suggesting hundreds of athletes have died from COVID-19 vaccines.

I think it's highly recorded now, it's over 100 professional athletes dead -- , John Stockton, former NBA Point Guard, via "COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed" .

... dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court.

Generally considered to be one the greatest point guards in the history of basketball, Stockton spent four years at Gonzaga before playing 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz.

