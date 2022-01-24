NATO Puts Forces On Standby Amid Concerns Over Russian Forces Near Ukraine

NATO Puts Forces , On Standby Amid Concerns , Over Russian Forces Near Ukraine.

ABC reports that the United States and Britian have announced that they will withdraw some diplomatic staff and their families from Ukraine.

.

ABC reports that the United States and Britian have announced that they will withdraw some diplomatic staff and their families from Ukraine.

.

The news comes amid increased tension over the possibility of an invasion by Russia, who has amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's border.

.

ABC reports that NATO announced it would put extra forces on standby and deploy ships and fighter jets to strengthen its presence in the region.

.

According to a NATO statement, Denmark has deployed a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four warplanes to Lithuania.

.

According to a NATO statement, Denmark has deployed a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four warplanes to Lithuania.

.

Meanwhile, the United States, France, Spain and the Netherlands are also prepared to deploy forces to defend NATO allies in the region.

.

Meanwhile, the United States, France, Spain and the Netherlands are also prepared to deploy forces to defend NATO allies in the region.

.

NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary General, via ABC.

On January 24, both the U.S. and Britain ordered some of their embassy staff and their dependents to be pulled out of Ukraine.

According to the British Foreign Office, the decision was made , "in response to the growing threat from Russia.".

The U.S. State Department reportedly emphasized that the withdrawal was just a precaution and not an emergency evacuation.

.

Officials in Ukraine have reportedly called the evacuations, "premature" and "excessively cautious." .

ABC reports that Ukrainian officials generally doubt that Russia will launch a major attack and worry that exaggerating the risk could spread unnecessary panic.