Chang | Beer Review

An all around great lager from Cosmos Brewery of Thailand.

Chang meaning "elephant" in Thai, Chang beer or as the Thai would say "Beer Chang" is the most popular beer in Thailand and has become very successful on the world market.

This 5% abv lager is a crisp, clean no-nonsense brew great for consuming with anything, anywhere.

Only slightly unique in maltiness, it's a beautifully clear, golden, fizzy lager as expected.

The bottle is neatly embossed in Thai script.

Chang also comes in alternate styles like Chang Classic, Cold Brew and Espresso, availability is sketchy.