Starmer calls for PM to resign over alleged birthday party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over new claims he held a birthday party in Downing Street whilst the UK was in the first lockdown in 2020 and social indoor gatherings were forbidden.

It is the latest in a string of parties reportedly held at Number 10 during the pandemic which senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to publish a report on this week.

Report by Edwardst.

