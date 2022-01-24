A Guide to the Upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games

With the 2022 Winter Olympics just around the corner, NBC reports on some of the most frequently asked questions about the upcoming Beijing Winter Games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on Friday, February 4 and will conclude on Sunday, February 20.

The games will take place in the area surrounding China's capital city, Beijing.

The event's opening and closing ceremonies, as well as ice sports and four snow events, will take place in Beijing.

Yanqing, a mountainous suburb of the capital, will be home to the Olympic Athletes' village and host Alpine skiing and sliding events.

To the northwest of Beijing, Zhangjiakou will host a majority of the ski and snowboarding events including the biathlon, freestyle and cross-country.

Last year, the International Olympic Committee announced that only , “spectators residing in China’s mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures” , will be allowed to attend events.

The 2022 Games will be aired live on NBC networks and can be streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock.

In the PyeongChang Games, the United States finished fourth overall with a total of 23 medals.

According to NBC, the outlook for the U.S. medal count at the 2022 Games is about the same.

At the Beijing Games, Team USA's Shaun White will be competing to become the first snowboarder to win four Olympic gold medals.

