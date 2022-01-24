Are Rapid COVID-19 Tests Accurate Enough for Omicron?

As the Omicron variant spreads, many have turned to regular rapid COVID-19 antigen testing for peace of mind.

But how trustworthy are the results of a rapid COVID-19 test?.

In December, during the onset of the Omicron variant, the US Food and Drug Administration updated its guidance to note:.

Though rapid antigen tests can detect an Omicron infection, "they may have reduced sensitivity.".

Experts say rapid tests are more likely to work when coronavirus symptoms are present.

Wait a day, maybe two into symptoms to use your test because people are becoming symptomatic a day or so before they're turning positive.

, Dr. Michael Mina, epidemiologist chief science officer eMed, via NPR.

Officials suggest one negative rapid test is not conclusive evidence that a coronavirus infection isn't present.

If you're negative after two rapid tests but still experiencing symptoms, consider testing a third time with a rapid test or getting a PCR test if you can.

, Dr. Wilbur Lam, professor of pediatrics and biomedical engineering Emory University, via NPA.

While a single negative rapid test may be a reasonable step before grocery shopping or meeting with a healthy friend, experts say different situations call for more stringent testing.

If I'm going to the nursing home on Saturday, I would start to isolate and reduce my social contacts in the preceding week, and I would take a couple of tests.

, Bruce Tromberg, head of National Institutes of Health's Radx program, via NPR