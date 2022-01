Deep State Trying To Escalate In Ukraine

The push to start a war is being pushed very heavily by the Biden and the deep state.

Ukraine is even saying to hold a sec, that this is how it has been for months and now all the suddent the Biden regime is talkig about escalation.

It seems the only people escalating are Biden and Blinken and their cronies.

We have pushed them into a corner and they are getting VERY scared... Be ready.