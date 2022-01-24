Sony Music Buys Bob Dylan's Recorded Music Catalog

CNBC reports Bob Dylan has sold the entirety of his recorded discography to Sony Music Entertainment.

The deal will reportedly include every recorded work dating back to 1962.

According to 'Variety,' the price of Dylan's deal is estimated between $150 million and $200 million.

Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records.

, Statement from Bob Dylan.

I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.

, Statement from Bob Dylan.

Dylan had previously sold the rights to his songwriting in a deal with Universal Music in 2020.

Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career... , Rob Stringer, chairman of Sony Music Group, via statement.

...we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership.

, Rob Stringer, chairman Sony Music Group, via statement.

Now 80 years old, some speculate Dylan's recent financial moves may be related to the planning of his estate.

Financial experts say the tax rate on capital gains is likely to increase above 20% in the near future.

Dylan's sell-off may have been a precaution to help his heirs avoid extra taxation