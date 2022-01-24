Regina King's Son Alluded on Social Media of Mental Health Prior to Suicide

Regina King's Son, Alluded on Social Media of, Mental Health Prior to Suicide.

On January 14, Ian Alexander Jr. made his final Twitter posts, five days ahead of his 26th birthday and a week before his death by suicide.

.

You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it's a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s---…..yea that one really hits home, Ian Alexander Jr., Twitter post, via 'People'.

'People' reports that another post read, , "I don't think instagram is healthy for me.".

In an Instagram post, Alexander Jr., who worked as a deejay, promoted an upcoming Los Angeles performance on January 28.

.

On January 21, Regina King confirmed the death of her son in a statement shared with 'People.'.

Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.

He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.

Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.

Thank you, Regina King, statement, via 'People'.

Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.

He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.

Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.

Thank you, Regina King, statement, via 'People'.

'People' reports that in honor of his mom's 50th birthday last year, Alexander Jr. paid tribute on Instagram.

Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!

To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for, Ian Alexander Jr., Instagram post, via 'People'.

Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!

To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for, Ian Alexander Jr., Instagram post, via 'People'.

But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.

To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable, Ian Alexander Jr., Instagram post, via 'People'.

But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for.

To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable, Ian Alexander Jr., Instagram post, via 'People'.

The whole marvel universe ain't got s--- on you, your the real superhero!

Love you mom!

This day and everyday YO DAY!!, Ian Alexander Jr., Instagram post, via 'People'