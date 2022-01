SCP13 - The Cavalry has arrived! Truckers to lock down Ottawa! Freedom Convoy 2022

We called it - The government bit off more than they could chew with Canadian truckers.

The freedom convoy rolls out on January 23, and aims to lock down Ottawa until they win the country back.

We analyze the importance of the protest being against authoritarian government, not just the mandates and how truckers are awake and aware to what is really going on.