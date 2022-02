Pop'N Twin bee - SNES

Pop'n Twinbee is a top-view shoot-'em-up game originally released in 1993 by Konami for the Super Famicom in Japan.

The game was also released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in the PAL region.

It is the sixth game in the TwinBee series and a direct follow-up to the arcade game Detana!!

TwinBee.