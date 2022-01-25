Taiwan reports largest Chinese incursion in months; Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

China criticizes the United States as "irresponsible" after Washington blocked a number of China-bound flights.
But the outcry comes after Beijing halted a number of U.S. flights before the first of the year.
