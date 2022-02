Trump Lawyers Need Lawyers: 45 Aide Admits To Fake Electors Plot, Giuliani Led It

Former Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn, who has been subpoenaed by the Jan.

6 committee, admitted to his involvement with Trump’s multi-state bid to steal the 2020 presidential election on “The Beat." Speaking to MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, he also confirmed that Rudy Giuliani led the plot.