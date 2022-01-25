Shilpa Shetty Gets ANGRY On Media? Hides Face Of Crying Daughter Samisha | Watch Video 

Shilpa Shetty along with her cute daughter Samisha was recently spotted in Mumbai.
Where the toddler was seen crying.
During this the actress rushed in a hurry to her car.
Have a look at this video.
Shilpa Shetty along with her cute daughter Samisha was recently spotted in Mumbai.
Where the toddler was seen crying.
During this the actress rushed in a hurry to her car.
Have a look at this video.
Mumbai Airport Scenes: Raj Kundra hides his face from media , Shilpa Shetty along with her daughter Samisha wish paparazzi a very..