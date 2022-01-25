US orders 8500 troops on heightened alert amid Russian threat on Ukraine | NATO | Oneindia News

On Monday, NATO said that it was putting forces on standby and backing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders.
#RussiaUkraineTensions #NATO #US
On Monday, NATO said that it was putting forces on standby and backing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders.
#RussiaUkraineTensions #NATO #US
Up to 8,500 troops are on heightened alert, so they will be prepared to deploy if needed to reassure NATO allies in the face of..
NATO Puts Forces , On Standby Amid Concerns , Over Russian Forces Near Ukraine.
ABC reports that the United States and..