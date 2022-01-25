US orders 8500 troops on heightened alert amid Russian threat on Ukraine | NATO | Oneindia News
On Monday, NATO said that it was putting forces on standby and backing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders.

