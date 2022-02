Murderville Movie

Murderville Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Eccentric detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars (Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone) to investigate a series of murders in this improvisational crime comedy.

Starring Will Arnett, Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone release date February 3, 2022 (on Netflix)