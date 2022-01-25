How Biden’s Pivot to Asia Got America Deeply Entangled In France’s West African Wars

In this clip from COI #220, Kyle Anzalone updates the fallout from Obama’s Libya War.

Chaos and war have spread though Africa’s Sahel in Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and Chad.

America has long backed France’s terror war in the region.

Biden sought to pull the U.S. from France’s fight to maintain control over its former colonies.

Though the administration ultimately increased America’s support for the war to appease France after the AUKUS deal scuttled Paris’ submarine agreement with Australia.