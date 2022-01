WHAT IS CANCER? WHAT CAUSES CANCER AND HOW IT IS TREATED

In this video, we will learn about some more complex diseases, how it's treated and how to manage side effects.

One in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer.

But what is cancer?

Cancer experts at Cancer Treatment Centers of America outline how cancer develops, the most common forms, how it's treated and how to manage treatment side effects.

They also discuss what the future holds for cancer treatment.