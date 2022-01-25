Attila Domos Presents... NOSFERATU

I was stuck in a hospital for 15 months, and 99% of that time was spent in bed.

So... I killed some of that time by re-scoring the 1922 classic horror film, NOSFERATU.

Seeing as how I was in bed and didn't have access to a recording studio, I did the entire thing with a headphone mix.

So I would bet that this will sound best through a set of good headphones.

I never had a chance to do a master mix of the music, so... excuse that, but all and all I'm happy with the production.

I manipulated some of the scenes a bit to match the music.

That's very important for me.

I hate watching something when it's not synced.

All that said... I hope you enjoy my version of NOSFERATU.

:)