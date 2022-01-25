Shattered Movie Clip - Morning Sunshine

Shattered Movie Clip - Morning Sunshine - Plot synopsis: In the tradition of Fatal Attraction comes this dazzling action-thriller starring Academy Award® nominee John Malkovich (RED) and Frank Grillo (Avengers: Endgame).

After lonely tech millionaire Chris (Cameron Monaghan, “Shameless”) encounters charming, sexy Sky (Lilly Krug), passion grows between them – and when he’s injured, she quickly steps in as his nurse.

But Sky’s odd behavior makes Chris suspect that she has more sinister intentions, especially when Sky’s roommate is found dead from mysterious causes.

Director Luis Prieto Writers David Loughery Actors Cameron Monaghan, Frank Grillo, Lilly Krug, Sasha Luss, John Malkovich Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 32 minutes