On The Divide Documentary Movie

On The Divide Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On The Divide follows the story of three Latinx people living in McAllen, Texas who, despite their views, are connected by the most unexpected of places: the last abortion clinic on the U.S./Mexico border.

As threats to the clinic and their personal safety mount, these three are forced to make decisions they never could have imagined.

Director Maya Cueva, Leah Galant Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 19 minutes