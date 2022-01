Building for God is a Battle - Nehemiah #5

Despite the quality of his character, Nehemiah was under constant attack by enemies.

They used the tricks of the devil: sending emissaries from hell or close by, egregious lies, entrapment and emotional sabotage, but that did not deter Nehemiah from the work God sent him to do.

We face the same tactics of opposition in building God’s church today, but if we keep our hands to the plow God will get the victory.