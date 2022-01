Downhill Racer Movie (1969) - Robert Redford, Gene Hackman, Camilla Sparv

Downhill Racer Movie (1969) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Quietly cocky Robert Redford joins U.S. ski team as downhill racer and clashes with the team's coach, played by Gene Hackman.

Lots of good skiing action leading to an exciting climax.

Director: Michael Ritchie Writers: James Salter, Oakley Hall Stars: Robert Redford, Gene Hackman, Camilla Sparv