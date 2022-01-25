THEY LIVE IN THE GREY Movie

THEY LIVE IN THE GREY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: While investigating a child abuse case, a young social worker discovers that a supernatural entity is tormenting the family.

To save the parents from losing custody of their child, she must confront her fears and use her clairvoyance to stop the malevolent force.

Written and directed by brothers Burlee and Abel Vang (The Tiger’s Child.) They Live in the Grey stars Michelle Krusiec (Hollywood), Ken Kirby (Good Trouble, Dynasty), Ellen Wroe (For All Mankind, Shameless), Madelyn Grace (Don’t Breathe 2).

Premieres February 17 on Shudder.