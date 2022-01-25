Uncharted Movie Behind the Scenes - Stunts

Uncharted Movie Behind the Scenes - Stunts - Plot synopsis: Based on one of the best-selling, most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the young street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

US Release Date: February 18, 2022 Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali Directed By: Ruben Fleischer