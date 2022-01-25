Love is Blind Japan Season 1

Love is Blind Japan Season 1 Trailer HD - Is love really blind?

The reality show Love is Blind is coming to Japan!

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when back in the real world, as the couples plan towards their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a true love before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya will be navigators for Love is Blind: Japan and see how the social experiment goes on.

Watch Love is Blind: Japan on Netflix beginning Tuesday, February 8th, 2022!