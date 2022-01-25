Air Doll Movie

Air Doll Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A present-day fable for the increasing disconnect we find in urban life, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Air Doll transports the Galatea myth to present day Tokyo.

When an inflatable sex doll named Nozomi (Bae Doona) finds that she has grown consciousness and a heart, she begins to wander the city in quiet awe and fascination.

As she takes on a new life of her own, Nozomi also discovers the innate complexities of being human, including the heartbreak of loneliness.

Joining forces with cinematographer Mark Lee Ping-Bing (In The Mood for Love), Kore-eda’s intimate direction relays the struggles of finding human connection in the mess of modern society.

Director Hirokazu Kore-eda Writers Hirokazu Kore-eda, Yoshiie Goda Actors Bae Doona, Arata Iura, Itsuji Itao Genre Romance, Fantasy, Drama Run Time 1 hour 56 minutes