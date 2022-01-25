Sunny got it wrong and spreads it to the masses.

Not only are the general public receiving disinformation from their favorite news stations, they are receiving misinformation from daytime television.

The deception occurs when people trust those who don’t know what they’re talking about versus those who tell them the real science behind the reality.

This creates division among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated because they can’t imagine the people that they trust the most to lie to them.

It reminds me of parents telling their children about Santa Claus.

With this video, see and believe with your own eyes.