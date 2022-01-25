More Unwanted Wake Up Calls - Jan. 20, 2022

The smoke detector continues to randomly beep early in the morning, waking me up.

This has been going on for the past week.

It never happens any other time of day but early morning, which is suspicious.

Resetting it doesn't stop it from happening.

Telling the management about it won't result in anything other than more lame excuses for not doing anything to get it fixed.

It's just another form of gaslighting.

I've been a target of their life-destroying 'extrajudicial programs' for most of my life.