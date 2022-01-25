Blaze, brawl at Indonesia bar kills at least 19

At least 19 people died after a karaoke bar in Indonesia's West Papua was set ablaze following a brawl between rival gangs of youths in the area, police in the provincial capital of Sorong said on Tuesday.
