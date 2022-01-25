USA Dr. Malone warns of the dangers of mass vaccination with leaky vaccines:

“Omicron… has a warning sign.

This is what the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has warned about and recognized in the original emergency use authorization documents… If we continue to push for universal vaccination, we will most likely see the development of mutant outbreaks.

Which are becoming increasingly contagious and potentially even more pathogenic.” Malone also noted that this policy of forced universal vaccination is completely contrary to our entire understanding of the basic evolution of viruses.

We are clearly seeing the development of vaccine-resistant escape mutants.

Not only is Omicron resistant to the vaccine, but its infectivity appears to be caused by the vaccine and I think this should stop for the good of the world.