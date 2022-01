Amazon, Netflix sign ₹ 4 Billion deal with Anushka Sharma’s production house | OneIndia News

Leading entertainment portals, Amazon and Netflix tie up with Anushka Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Films in a whopping deal of ₹ 4 billion.

8 films and series to be released by the production house on both the platforms. #AnushkasharmaAmazonDeal #AnushkaSharmaNetflixDeal #AnushkaNetflixAmazondeal #cleanslatefilmz #AnushkaSharma #Netflix #Amazon