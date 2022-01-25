Is Germany blocking Ukraine from defending itself against Russia?

The first shipment of additional US military aid has arrived in Ukraine, according to the US Embassy there.

This is part of a package worth $200 million, promised to Kiev last week by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The initial delivery includes defensive weapons and ammunition as the country prepares for possible Russian aggression.

Such a form of deterrence is not endorsed by Germany, which has refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he's disappointed in Germany.