UK political parties united in opposition to Putin aggression

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy "really hopes" diplomacy is successful in avoiding conflict between Russia and Ukraine and says the "consequences" of the proposed economic sanctions against Russia were it to invade "would see a collapse" of the Russian ruble.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn