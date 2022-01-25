Biden Readies 8,500 Troops to Send to the Ukraine, Because Peace Was Just Not Profitable
A return to normalcy.

Get ready to go back to war against an old foe, America.

Uncle Joe is looking to pick an unnecessary fight with Russia over a potential Ukrainian invasion that could result in over 50,000 new troop deployments to &quot;assist&quot; NATO forces.

As of right now, at least 8,500 troops are on alert and waiting to go because &quot;Russia Bad.&quot; Not America&apos;s mess, will Joe doe the same for Taiwan?

He pledged to thwart a CCP invasion not that long ago and they are ramping up their efforts over their airspace.

But hey, no more mean tweets, right?