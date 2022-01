A Ukraine Russia Invasion Inches Closer As A Result Of Biden's Incompetence

The game is afoot.

A Ukraine Russia invasion is closer and closer to reality as Russia has massed over 100,000 soliers on the border and Biden and other leaders start moving citizens out of the Ukraine.

All this on the heals of Biden practically telling Putin to go ahead with an invasion during his news conference last week.

In this video Dan covers the current news on the matter and makes the case of how voting AGAINST a candidate instead of voting FOR one has led us to this place.