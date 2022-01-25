6 Most Important Prophecies in Progress 01/24/2022

Today Pastor Stan takes a look at current Global Events and how it relates to Bible Prophecy.

We take a look at dreams and visions given to God's Prophets and share what is to come in the near future.

Ukraine is under threat of losing their Homeland - which is the Moloch/Baal center for blackmail and the most evil acts in the world.

We also take a look how the U.S. Dollar is loosing it's value and is no longer the Petro-Dollar.

Unfortunately, we are already in the first couple of "Years of Famine" and we also see how J.B is threatening Russia to get her to destroy America!