Transport Sec: Downing Street birthday cake clearly 'wrong'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says having a birthday cake for the Prime Minister at Downing Street during lockdown was the "wrong move, clearly".

He argues the context needs to be understood more clearly and that it's right to have a "proper process" to flesh out the facts.

Report by Edwardst.

