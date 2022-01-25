China Energy Drink Market, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Insight, Forecast 2022-2027

China Energy Drink Market is expected to reach US$ 12.6 Billion in 2027.

Similar to other countries, energy drinks are most favoured among young people in China who drink them as a normal beverage.

They are a relatively new sort of drink among the youngsters.

Still, in recent years, imported energy drinks to China are growing, and the highest consumption group is the more youthful generation who find energy drinks as some fashion and trend.

Energy drinks are popular dietary supplements with high stimulant ingredients, such as guarana, caffeine and sugar, vitamins, Yohimbe, carnitine, taurine, ginseng, bitter orange, and glucuronolactone.