Pfizer says it's starting clinical studies of an omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer says it's starting clinical studies of an omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech said Tuesday they&apos;ve stated clinical trials for an omicron-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/national/coronavirus/pfizer-says-its-starting-clinical-studies-of-an-omicron-based-covid-19-vaccine