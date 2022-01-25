Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty an 'aunty'

As the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale is just around the corner, the contestants were given one last task 'BB Hotel', where Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty got into a heated fight.
#tejasswiprakash #shamitashetty #karankundrra
Shamita`s fellow contestant Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving huge backlash for calling Shamita `aunty` on the show recently