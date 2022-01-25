'The View's' Whoopi Goldberg Lashes Out at Bill Maher's COVID Sanity | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Whoopi Goldberg of “The View’s” inability to deal with sane COVID comments from Bill Maher, Joe Biden calling a Fox News reporter a ”stupid son of a bitch”, and the end of Gov.

Hochul’s indoor mask mandate.

First, Dave shares a clip from “The View” showcasing what COVID derangement really looks like.

Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at Bill Maher for his rational comments about living with COVID and ending the paranoid, less effective COVID restrictions and even belittles him for making jokes about mask mandates.

Then Sara Haines takes it even further by admitting that she will probably wear a mask forever on subways or around crowds indoors.

Next, a clip of Joe Biden calling Peter Doocy a ”stupid son of a bitch”, after he asked Biden about inflation.

It didn’t take long for CNN hosts like Brian Stelter, who had criticized Donald Trump for exactly the same thing, to reveal their double standards and media bias.

Finally, another victory against indoor mask mandates.

A New York judge overturned Gov.

Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate for public institutions.

Are we finally seeing the tide turning against mandated COVID restrictions?